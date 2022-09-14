News Flash: 6 Analysts Think MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Earnings Are Under Threat

One thing we could say about the analysts on MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

After the downgrade, the consensus from MasterCraft Boat Holdings' six analysts is for revenues of US$603m in 2023, which would reflect an uneasy 15% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to soar 22% to US$3.91. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$712m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.54 in 2023. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about MasterCraft Boat Holdings' prospects, administering a measurable cut to revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot. NasdaqGM:MCFT Earnings and Revenue Growth September 14th 2022

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analysts have cut their price target 14% to US$29.80. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values MasterCraft Boat Holdings at US$37.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$22.00. This shows there is still some diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 15% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 17% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 4.7% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - MasterCraft Boat Holdings is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that MasterCraft Boat Holdings' revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have estimates - from multiple MasterCraft Boat Holdings analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

