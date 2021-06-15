News Flash: 5 Analysts Think SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC) Earnings Are Under Threat

One thing we could say about the analysts on SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the five analysts covering SPX, is for revenues of US$1.5b in 2021, which would reflect a noticeable 5.7% reduction in SPX's sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to increase 7.6% to US$2.54. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.7b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.00 in 2021. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about SPX's prospects, administering a substantial drop in revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

NYSE:SPXC Earnings and Revenue Growth June 15th 2021

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 7.5% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2021. That is a notable change from historical growth of 1.7% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.9% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - SPX is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for SPX. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. Given the serious cut to this year's outlook, it's clear that analysts have turned more bearish on SPX, and we wouldn't blame shareholders for feeling a little more cautious themselves.

Unfortunately, the earnings downgrade - if accurate - may also place pressure on SPX's mountain of debt, which could lead to some belt tightening for shareholders. To see more of our financial analysis, you can click through to our free platform to learn more about its balance sheet and specific concerns we've identified.

You can also see our analysis of SPX's Board and CEO remuneration and experience, and whether company insiders have been buying stock.

