News Flash: 2 Analysts Think Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) Earnings Are Under Threat

The analysts covering Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

After the downgrade, the consensus from Greenidge Generation Holdings' twin analysts is for revenues of US$126m in 2022, which would reflect a definite 16% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. The loss per share is expected to ameliorate slightly, reducing to US$3.32. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$141m and losses of US$2.74 per share in 2022. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

The consensus price target fell 30% to US$3.50, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Greenidge Generation Holdings' valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Greenidge Generation Holdings at US$5.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$3.00. This shows there is still some diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 29% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 277% over the last year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 13% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Greenidge Generation Holdings is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at Greenidge Generation Holdings. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. With a serious cut to this year's expectations and a falling price target, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were becoming wary of Greenidge Generation Holdings.

There might be good reason for analyst bearishness towards Greenidge Generation Holdings, like a short cash runway. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 3 other concerns we've identified.

