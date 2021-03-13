News Flash: 2 Analysts Think Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Earnings Are Under Threat

Today is shaping up negative for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously. The stock price has risen 7.8% to US$19.17 over the past week. We'd be curious to see if the downgrade is enough to reverse investor sentiment on the business.

Following the downgrade, the latest consensus from Alexander & Baldwin's twin analysts is for revenues of US$330m in 2021, which would reflect a modest 6.0% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to shoot up 210% to US$0.27. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$374m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.41 in 2021. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a measurable cut to revenue estimates and a large cut to earnings per share numbers as well.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Alexander & Baldwin's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 6.0% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 1.3% p.a. over the past five years. Other similar companies in the industry (with analyst coverage) are also forecast to grow their revenue at 5.8% per year. Alexander & Baldwin is expected to grow at about the same rate as its industry, so it's not clear that we can draw any conclusions from its growth relative to competitors.

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Alexander & Baldwin. There was also a drop in their revenue estimates, although as we saw earlier, forecast growth is only expected to be about the same as the wider market. After a cut like that, investors could be forgiven for thinking analysts are a lot more bearish on Alexander & Baldwin, and a few readers might choose to steer clear of the stock.

Unfortunately, by using these new estimates as a starting point, we've run a discounted cash flow calculation (DCF) on Alexander & Baldwin that suggests the company could be somewhat overvalued. Find out why, and see how we estimate the valuation for free on our platform here.

