NEWS Earnings Preview: Recent $NWSA Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

NEWS ($NWSA) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,039,878,110 and earnings of $0.14 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $NWSA stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

NEWS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 242 institutional investors add shares of NEWS stock to their portfolio, and 242 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

NEWS Government Contracts

We have seen $888,466 of award payments to $NWSA over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

NEWS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NWSA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for NEWS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NWSA forecast page.

