NEWS Earnings Preview: Recent $NWSA Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

NEWS ($NWSA) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,039,878,110 and earnings of $0.14 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $NWSA stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
NEWS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 242 institutional investors add shares of NEWS stock to their portfolio, and 242 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 4,620,174 shares (-31.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $127,239,591
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 3,678,215 shares (+291.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $101,298,041
- INDEPENDENT FRANCHISE PARTNERS LLP added 2,812,080 shares (+11.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,444,683
- 59 NORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 2,569,343 shares (+40.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,759,706
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 2,071,640 shares (-95.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,390,040
- MIRABELLA FINANCIAL SERVICES LLP removed 1,681,191 shares (-96.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,300,000
- WHALE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,674,250 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,108,845
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
NEWS Government Contracts
We have seen $888,466 of award payments to $NWSA over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- WALL STREET JOURNAL DATABASE ACCESS FOR DOD MEMBERS: $216,219
- WALL STREET JOURNAL ONLINE: $104,302
- THE U.S. ENERGY INFORMATION ADMINISTRATION (EIA), OFFICE OF ENERGY ANALYSIS (OEA) WILL ENTER INTO A PURCHAS...: $92,988
- WSJ.COM ONLINE SUBSCRIPTIONS: $84,333
- SUBSCRIPTION: DOW JONES - THERMAL COAL STEEL / RAW MATERIALS: $61,834
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
NEWS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NWSA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for NEWS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NWSA forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.