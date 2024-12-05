News Corporation’s $1 Billion Stock Buy-Back Plan

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced a substantial buy-back initiative, planning to repurchase up to $1 billion of its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock. The buy-back will occur in the open market or otherwise, depending on market conditions and stock prices. This move aims to manage the company’s capital effectively and potentially enhance shareholder value.

