News Corporation’s $1 Billion Stock Buy-Back Plan

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced a buy-back program to repurchase up to $1 billion worth of its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock. This strategic move is aimed at optimizing the company’s capital structure and enhancing shareholder value. The buy-back will occur subject to market conditions, and no ASX-listed CDIs will be included in this program.

