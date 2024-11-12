News Corporation’s $1 Billion Stock Buy-Back Initiative

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced a substantial buy-back program, aiming to repurchase up to $1 billion worth of its Nasdaq-listed Class A and B common stock. This move reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares. The buy-back will be conducted in the open market, subject to market conditions and stock prices.

