News Corporation’s $1 Billion Stock Buy-Back Initiative

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.
News Corporation has announced a substantial buy-back program, aiming to repurchase up to $1 billion worth of its Nasdaq-listed Class A and B common stock. This move reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares. The buy-back will be conducted in the open market, subject to market conditions and stock prices.
