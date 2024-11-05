News & Insights

News Corporation Updates CDI Stock Numbers

November 05, 2024 — 07:31 pm EST

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has reported an increase in its Class B Voting Common Stock CDIs by 1,807,387 units, reaching a total of 30,296,902 in October 2024. Meanwhile, Class A Non-Voting Common Stock CDIs saw a decrease of 87,051 units, totaling 3,497,009. These changes are attributed to net transfers between CDIs and common stock, reflecting active trading and adjustments in the company’s stock portfolio.

