News Corporation Updates CDI Stock Numbers

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has reported an increase in its Class B Voting Common Stock CDIs by 1,807,387 units, reaching a total of 30,296,902 in October 2024. Meanwhile, Class A Non-Voting Common Stock CDIs saw a decrease of 87,051 units, totaling 3,497,009. These changes are attributed to net transfers between CDIs and common stock, reflecting active trading and adjustments in the company’s stock portfolio.

For further insights into AU:NWS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.