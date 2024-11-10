News Corporation Updates $1 Billion Stock Buyback Plan

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced an update to their ongoing buy-back program, aiming to repurchase up to $1 billion in Class A and Class B common stock. This strategic move, subject to market conditions, reflects the company’s initiative to optimize its capital structure and enhance shareholder value, excluding ASX-listed CDIs from this program.

