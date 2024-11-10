News & Insights

News Corporation Updates $1 Billion Stock Buyback Plan

November 10, 2024 — 09:42 pm EST

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced an update to its buy-back program, planning to repurchase up to $1 billion worth of its Class A and Class B common stock listed on Nasdaq. This buy-back is part of a broader strategy to manage its capital and enhance shareholder value, although it will not include ASX-listed CDIs. The company will execute the repurchase based on market conditions and stock prices.

