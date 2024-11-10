News Corporation Updates $1 Billion Stock Buyback Plan

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced an update to its buy-back program, planning to repurchase up to $1 billion worth of its Class A and Class B common stock listed on Nasdaq. This buy-back is part of a broader strategy to manage its capital and enhance shareholder value, although it will not include ASX-listed CDIs. The company will execute the repurchase based on market conditions and stock prices.

For further insights into AU:NWS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.