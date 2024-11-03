News Corporation Updates $1 Billion Stock Buy-Back Plan

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced an update to its buy-back program, which involves repurchasing up to $1 billion of its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock. This strategic move aims to optimize shareholder value while responding to market conditions and stock prices. However, the company clarified that no ASX-listed CDIs will be included in this buy-back.

