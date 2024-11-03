News Corporation Updates $1 Billion Stock Buy-back Plan

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced an update to its stock buy-back program, aiming to repurchase up to $1 billion of its Class A and Class B common stock listed on Nasdaq. This strategic move highlights the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value, with purchases occurring based on market conditions. However, the program will not include any repurchase of ASX-listed CDIs.

For further insights into AU:NWS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.