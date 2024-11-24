News Corporation Updates $1 Billion Stock Buy-Back

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.
News Corporation has announced an update to its buy-back program, aiming to repurchase up to US$1 billion of its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock. This strategic move reflects the company’s confidence in its financial stability and market position, offering a potential boost to shareholder value. The repurchase will occur over time depending on market conditions and stock price.
