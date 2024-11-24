News Corporation Updates $1 Billion Buy-Back Plan

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.
News Corporation has announced an update to its stock buy-back program, allowing for the repurchase of up to $1 billion of its Class A and Class B common stock. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value by potentially boosting the stock price and consolidating ownership. Investors should watch how this repurchase plan influences the company’s market performance.
