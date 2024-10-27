News Corporation Updates $1 Billion Buy-Back Plan

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced an update to its ongoing buy-back program, intending to repurchase up to $1 billion of its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock. This move is part of a strategic effort to manage its stock value, with no ASX-listed CDIs included in the buy-back. The company aims to make these repurchases depending on market conditions and stock prices.

