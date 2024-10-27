News Corporation Updates $1 Billion Buy-Back Plan

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced an update to its buy-back program, planning to repurchase up to $1 billion of its Class A and Class B common stock through various market strategies. This move reflects the company’s strategic efforts to manage its stock value and optimize shareholder returns, making it an interesting development for investors monitoring market trends.

