News Corporation Unveils $1 Billion Stock Buyback Plan

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced a repurchase program aimed at buying back up to US$1 billion worth of its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock. This strategic move is designed to optimize the company’s capital structure and reflects confidence in its financial stability. The buyback will be executed based on market conditions and stock prices, though it excludes ASX-listed CDIs.

