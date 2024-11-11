News Corporation Unveils $1 Billion Stock Buyback Plan

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced a repurchase program targeting up to $1 billion worth of its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock. The company plans to execute these buybacks in the open market or through other means, depending on market conditions and stock prices. This move could indicate the company’s confidence in its financial position and aim to enhance shareholder value.

