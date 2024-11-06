News Corporation Unveils $1 Billion Stock Buyback Plan

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced a significant stock repurchase program, aiming to buy back up to $1 billion worth of its Class A and Class B common stock listed on Nasdaq. This strategic move is designed to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding. Investors will be watching closely to see how this buy-back affects market dynamics and the company’s financial health.

