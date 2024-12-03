News Corporation Unveils $1 Billion Stock Buy-Back Plan

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.
News Corporation has announced a buy-back program aiming to repurchase up to $1 billion of its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock. The company intends to execute these repurchases based on market conditions, excluding its ASX-listed CDIs from this initiative. This move is part of a broader strategy to optimize the capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.
