News Corporation Unveils $1 Billion Stock Buy-Back Plan

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

News Corporation has announced a significant buy-back program, aiming to repurchase up to $1 billion of its Class A and Class B common stock listed on Nasdaq. This strategic move is expected to influence the company’s stock value positively, as it reflects a strong commitment to enhancing shareholder value. The buy-back will be executed based on market conditions and stock prices.

For further insights into AU:NWS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.