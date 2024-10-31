News Corporation Unveils $1 Billion Stock Buy-Back Plan

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced a repurchase program targeting up to $1 billion of its Class A and Class B common stock listed on Nasdaq, reflecting a strategic move to bolster shareholder value. This buy-back initiative is set to occur on the open market, with the company aiming to leverage favorable market conditions without involving its ASX-listed CDIs. Investors are keen to see how this will impact the stock’s performance in the coming months.

