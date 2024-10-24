News Corporation Unveils $1 Billion Stock Buy-Back Plan

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced a buy-back plan to repurchase up to $1 billion of its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stocks. This strategic move aims to optimize the company’s capital structure and reflects confidence in its future prospects. The buy-back will occur in the open market, depending on market conditions and stock prices.

For further insights into AU:NWS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.