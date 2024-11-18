News Corporation Unveils $1 Billion Stock Buy-Back

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.
News Corporation has announced a buy-back program to repurchase up to $1 billion of its Class A and Class B common stock from the Nasdaq market, aiming to enhance shareholder value. This strategic move reflects the company’s confidence in its ongoing financial strength and market position. The buy-back will be conducted subject to market conditions and share price considerations.
