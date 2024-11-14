News Corporation Unveils $1 Billion Stock Buy-Back

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced a buy-back program valued at up to $1 billion for its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock. This repurchase initiative is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital and enhance shareholder value, with no plans to include ASX-listed CDIs in the program. Investors will be keen to watch how this move impacts the stock performance and overall market dynamics.

