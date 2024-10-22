News Corporation Unveils $1 Billion Stock Buy-Back

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced a repurchase program aimed at buying back up to $1 billion worth of its Class A and Class B common stock listed on Nasdaq. The buy-back will occur in the open market or through other means, depending on market conditions and stock prices. This strategic move is part of the company’s efforts to enhance shareholder value.

