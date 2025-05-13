News Corporation Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

With a market cap of $16 billion , News Corporation ( NWSA ) is a global media and information services company with six segments, including Digital Real Estate Services; Subscription Video Services; Dow Jones; Book Publishing; News Media; and Other. It owns brands like The Wall Street Journal, Foxtel, realestate.com.au, and HarperCollins, offering authoritative content, property services, book publishing, and video distribution across multiple platforms worldwide.

Shares of the New York-based company have outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. NWSA has gained nearly 13% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 11.9% . Moreover, shares of News Corporation are up 2.7% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s marginal decline.

However, the publishing company has lagged behind the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF Fund’s ( XLC ) 21.3% gain over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of NWSA rose 1.1% following its Q3 2025 results on May 8. Net income from continuing operations surged 67% year-over-year to $107 million, while Total Segment EBITDA rose 12% to $290 million, driven by strong performances at Dow Jones and Digital Real Estate Services. Investors also responded positively to the completion of the Foxtel sale to DAZN, which improved the balance sheet and is expected to boost EPS and return on invested capital. Additionally, Dow Jones delivered standout results with $575 million in revenue and double-digit growth in key professional information services.

For the fiscal year ending in June 2025, analysts expect NWSA's EPS to grow 30% year-over-year to $0.91. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat or met the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

All nine analysts covering the stock recommend a “Strong Buy” rating on NWSA.

On Apr. 11, Morgan Stanley analyst Andrew McLeod reduced News Corp.'s price target to $37 , maintaining an “Overweight” rating.

As of writing, NWSA is trading below the mean price target of $38. The Street-high price target of $44 implies a potential upside of 55.6% from the current price levels.

On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

