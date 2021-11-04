News Corporation Reveals Rise In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - News Corporation (NWSA) reported earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.

The company's profit totaled $196 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $34 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.9% to $2.50 billion from $2.12 billion last year.

News Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $196 Mln. vs. $34 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.33 vs. $0.06 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.50 Bln vs. $2.12 Bln last year.

