News Corporation Reports Changes in CDI Holdings

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

News Corporation has reported an increase in its Class B Voting Common Stock CDIs, rising by 1,224,052 in November 2024, while Class A Non-Voting Common Stock CDIs saw a slight decrease. This shift reflects net transfers between CDIs and common stock, highlighting ongoing movements in the company’s securities. Investors might find these changes intriguing as they could indicate shifts in market dynamics and investor interest in News Corporation’s offerings.

For further insights into AU:NWS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.