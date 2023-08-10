News Corporation Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for News Corporation (NWSA):

Earnings: -$8 million in Q4 vs. $110 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.01 in Q4 vs. $0.19 in the same period last year. Excluding items, News Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $78 million or $0.14 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.08 per share Revenue: $2.43 billion in Q4 vs. $2.67 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.