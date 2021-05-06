News Corporation Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for News Corporation (NWSA):

-Earnings: $79 million in Q3 vs. -$730 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.13 in Q3 vs. -$1.24 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, News Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $55 million or $0.09 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.05 per share -Revenue: $2.34 billion in Q3 vs. $2.27 billion in the same period last year.

