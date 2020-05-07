News Corporation Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for News Corporation (NWSA):

-Earnings: -$730 million in Q3 vs. $10 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.24 in Q3 vs. $0.02 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, News Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $15 million or $0.03 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.00 per share -Revenue: $2.27 billion in Q3 vs. $2.46 billion in the same period last year.

