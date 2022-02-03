News Corporation Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - News Corporation (NWSA) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $235 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $231 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, News Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $260 million or $0.44 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.9% to $2.72 billion from $2.41 billion last year.

News Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $235 Mln. vs. $231 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.40 vs. $0.39 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.31 -Revenue (Q2): $2.72 Bln vs. $2.41 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.