News Corporation Q2 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - News Corporation (NWSA) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $67 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $235 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, News Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $83 million or $0.14 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.4% to $2.52 billion from $2.72 billion last year.

News Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $67 Mln. vs. $235 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.12 vs. $0.40 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.19 -Revenue (Q2): $2.52 Bln vs. $2.72 Bln last year.

