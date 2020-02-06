Markets
News Corporation Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.18 per share

(RTTNews) - News Corporation (NWSA) released a profit for second quarter that declined from last year.

The company's profit totaled $85 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $95 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, News Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $105 million or $0.18 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.7% to $2.48 billion from $2.63 billion last year.

News Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $105 Mln. vs. $103 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.18 vs. $0.18 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.48 Bln vs. $2.63 Bln last year.

