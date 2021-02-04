News Corporation Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - News Corporation (NWSA) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.

The company's profit came in at $231 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $85 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, News Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $200 million or $0.34 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.8% to $2.41 billion from $2.48 billion last year.

News Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $200 Mln. vs. $105 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.34 vs. $0.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.10 -Revenue (Q2): $2.41 Bln vs. $2.48 Bln last year.

