News Corporation Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - News Corporation (NWSA) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $119 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $30 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, News Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $118 million or $0.21 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $2.577 billion from $2.499 billion last year.

News Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

