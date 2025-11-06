Markets
NWS

News Corporation Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

November 06, 2025 — 04:28 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - News Corporation (NWS) released a profit for first quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $112 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $119 million, or $0.21 per share, last year.

Excluding items, News Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $122 million or $0.22 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.3% to $2.144 billion from $2.096 billion last year.

News Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $112 Mln. vs. $119 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.20 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue: $2.144 Bln vs. $2.096 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NWS
NWSA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.