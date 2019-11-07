News Corporation Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for News Corporation (NWSA):

-Earnings: -$227 million in Q1 vs. $101 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.39 in Q1 vs. $0.17 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, News Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $26 million or $0.04 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.05 per share -Revenue: $2.41 billion in Q1 vs. $2.52 billion in the same period last year.

