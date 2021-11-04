News Corporation Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - News Corporation (NWSA) announced earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $196 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $34 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, News Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $138 million or $0.23 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.9% to $2.50 billion from $2.12 billion last year.

News Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $138 Mln. vs. $48 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.23 vs. $0.08 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.14 -Revenue (Q1): $2.50 Bln vs. $2.12 Bln last year.

