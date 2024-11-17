News Corporation Plans $1 Billion Stock Buy-Back

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced an update to its buy-back program, intending to repurchase up to $1 billion of its Class A and Class B common stocks listed on Nasdaq, subject to market conditions. This strategic move reflects the company’s confidence in its financial stability and aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares. The buy-back excludes ASX-listed CDIs and will be executed in the open market or otherwise.

