News Corporation Plans $1 Billion Stock Buy-Back

May 30, 2024 — 03:34 am EDT

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation announces a repurchase program targeting an aggregate of US$1 billion of its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock. The buy-back will occur on the open market or through various other means, depending on market conditions and other factors. No Chess Depository Interests (CDIs) listed on the ASX will be repurchased under this program.

