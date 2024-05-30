News Corporation Plans $1 Billion Stock Buy-Back

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation announces a repurchase program targeting an aggregate of US$1 billion of its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock. The buy-back will occur on the open market or through various other means, depending on market conditions and other factors. No Chess Depository Interests (CDIs) listed on the ASX will be repurchased under this program.

For further insights into AU:NWS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.