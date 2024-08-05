News Corporation (NWSA) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

News Corporation NWSA is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug 8.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.53 billion, indicating an increase of 3.78% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.



The consensus mark for earnings has remained steady at 15 cents per share in the past 30 days.



The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 35.25%.



Let’s see how things have shaped prior to this announcement.

News Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

News Corporation price-eps-surprise | News Corporation Quote

Factors to Consider

As News Corporation approaches the release of its fiscal fourth-quarter results, the company is expected to demonstrate its resilience and innovative prowess. Through a series of strategic initiatives aimed at expanding its customer base and enhancing retention rates, NWSA is poised to showcase its adaptability in a rapidly evolving media landscape. The introduction of new products, such as carbon credit indices, coupled with advancements in analytics, is anticipated to have made significant contributions to the company's growth trajectory. This focused approach to innovation is likely to have strengthened customer engagement and loyalty, potentially setting the stage for sustained growth in the coming quarters.



The company's expansion efforts are expected to have been further bolstered by an escalating demand for New York customer tools, reflecting a global trend of tightening regulations and increasing government sanctions. This ongoing shift in the regulatory environment is likely to have continued driving demand throughout the quarter to be reported, providing NWSA with additional opportunities for market penetration and revenue growth.



Moreover, the integration of OPIS and CMA is likely to have gained substantial traction across various industries, including metal, sustainability, carbon plastics, renewables and biofuels. This strategic integration is anticipated to have driven higher yields and maintained steady retention rates, underscoring NWSA's commitment to delivering value across diverse sectors and potentially positioning the company for long-term success in these growing markets.



Despite these positive developments, News Corporation continues to face challenges in certain segments of its business. The Book Publishing segment, in particular, has been grappling with lower book sales due to decreased consumer demand and underperformance in frontlist titles, which have negatively impacted revenues. However, there are signs of potential improvement, with a resurgence in digital book sales and improved returns, which are expected to have positively influenced top-line growth. In the fiscal third quarter, the segment recorded revenues of $506 million, representing a 2% year-over-year decrease.



NWSA remains committed to optimizing its Digital Real Estate segment amid a dynamic market environment. However, macroeconomic headwinds, particularly elevated mortgage rates, are likely to have dampened lead and transaction volumes, potentially posing challenges to top-line growth in the quarter to be reported. Despite these obstacles, the company continues to explore opportunities for growth and adaptation, demonstrating its commitment to long-term success in this evolving sector.



The balance between the company's growth initiatives and its ability to mitigate headwinds in challenging segments is likely to have been a key focus in assessing NWSA's overall performance and future prospects.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here, as you can see below.



News Corporation currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



Shopify SHOP has an Earnings ESP of +7.78% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shopify’s shares have plunged 30.1% year to date. SHOP is set to report its second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 7.



DigitalOcean DOCN has an Earnings ESP of +2.19% and flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present.



DigitalOcean’s shares have lost 21.8% year to date. DOCN is set to report its second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 8.



MKSI MKSI has an Earnings ESP of +7.28% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.



MKSI’s shares have gained 3.6% year to date. MKSI is set to report second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 7.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

News Corporation (NWSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.