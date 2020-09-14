News Corporation (NWSA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 15, 2020

News Corporation (NWSA) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NWSA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that NWSA has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of NWSA was $15.06, representing a -2.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.46 and a 90.63% increase over the 52 week low of $7.90.

NWSA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as News Corporation (NWS) and New York Times Company (NYT). NWSA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.16. Zacks Investment Research reports NWSA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -9.09%, compared to an industry average of 7.3%.

