News Corporation (NWSA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 16, 2021

News Corporation (NWSA) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NWSA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that NWSA has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of NWSA was $26.21, representing a -0.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.23 and a 231.77% increase over the 52 week low of $7.90.

NWSA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as News Corporation (NWS) and New York Times Company (NYT). NWSA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.46.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NWSA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NWSA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NWSA as a top-10 holding:

PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Large-Cap Core ETF (PQLC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PQLC with an increase of 16.45% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NWSA at 0.49%.

