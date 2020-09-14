News Corporation (NWS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 15, 2020

Dividends
News Corporation (NWS) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NWS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that NWS has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of NWS was $15.05, representing a -3.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.55 and a 91.11% increase over the 52 week low of $7.88.

NWS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as News Corporation (NWSA) and New York Times Company (NYT). NWS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.16.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NWS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

