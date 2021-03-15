News Corporation (NWS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 16, 2021

News Corporation (NWS) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NWS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that NWS has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of NWS was $24.93, representing a -0.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.03 and a 216.57% increase over the 52 week low of $7.88.

NWS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as News Corporation (NWSA) and New York Times Company (NYT). NWS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.46.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NWS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

