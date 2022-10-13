News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) insiders who sold US$23m worth of stock earlier this year are probably glad they did so as market cap slides to US$9.0b

Insiders at News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) sold US$23m worth of stock at an average price of US$21.57 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. After the stock price dropped 3.8% last week, the company's market value declined by US$367m, but insiders were able to mitigate their losses.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At News

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive Chairman of the Board, Keith Murdoch, for US$22m worth of shares, at about US$21.79 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$15.52. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Insiders in News didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

I will like News better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

News Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of News shares. In total, Executive VP David Pitofsky sold US$1.5m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does News Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. News insiders own about US$1.3b worth of shares (which is 14% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About News Insiders?

An insider sold News shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that News is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of News.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.