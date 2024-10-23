News Corporation Launches $1 Billion Stock Buyback

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced a repurchase program to buy back up to $1 billion worth of its Class A and Class B common stock listed on Nasdaq. This strategic move aims to boost shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares and is contingent on market conditions and stock prices. The program will not include any repurchase of ASX-listed CDIs.

For further insights into AU:NWS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.